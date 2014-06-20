(Corrects to show Healthscope is second-biggest private
hospitals operator)
HONG KONG, June 20 Private equity firms TPG
Capital and Carlyle Group are planning to raise about
A$2.5 billion ($2.4 billion) in an initial public offering of
shares in Healthscope Ltd, Australia's second-biggest private
hospitals operator, a source with direct knowledge of the plan
told Reuters.
The private equity owners are on a roadshow in Asia, lining
up cornerstone investors before filing the IPO prospectus by
end-June or early July, the person said.
Healthscope has an equity value of about A$4 billion and
including debt, it will have a valuation of between A$4.5
billion and A$5 billion, the person said. The source declined to
be identified as the details of the plans were not public.
The two firms acquired Healthscope for A$1.99 billion in
2010 and each owns 50 percent of the company.
An external spokeswoman representing all three firms - TPG,
Carlyle and Healthscope - declined to comment.
($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas and
Kenneth Maxwell)