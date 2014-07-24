Hong Kong stocks rebound on strong resources; China sluggish on debt woes
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism
SYDNEY, July 24 Private equity giants TPG Capital Management Ltd and Carlyle Group LP will price shares in Australian hospital company Healthscope Ltd at A$2.10 ($1.98) each, the upper end of the target range, a person familiar with the sale told Reuters.
The pricing means the private equity funds would gain A$2.25 billion ($2.12 billion) by selling down their stake in Healthscope Ltd IPO-HSL.AX via an initial public offering. The target range for the shares was set at A$1.76 to A$2.29 per share.
($1 = 1.0600 Australian Dollars) ($1 = 1.0597 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
DUBAI, Jan 24 Ooredoo Oman announced Tuesday its Chief Commercial Officer Ian Dench had been appointed Chief Executive Officer.
* Says to acquire stakes in five firms for a combined 9.1 billion yuan ($1.33 billion) via share issue