A sign for a Heathscope hospital is seen in central Melbourne July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas/Files

SYDNEY Australia's No. 2 listed private hospital operator, Healthscope Ltd, sparked a sell-off in the health care sector on Friday after the company said a downturn in hospital visits would hit quarterly revenue.

Healthscope Chief Executive Robert Cooke told analysts on a conference call the company had suffered "softer volume growth" in hospital visits than usual in September, due to factors including doctors taking holidays and newspaper stories about rising surgery prices.

"Another September or two would be a pretty bad result for us," he said.

The pullback in hospital visits sent Healthscope shares tumbling 26 percent for their worst intraday fall since private equity giants TPG and Carlyle listed the company two years ago.

Australia's healthcare index shed as much as 3.4 percent and the sector dragged the broader S&P/ASX 200 benchmark 0.3 percent lower.

Private hospitals, which account for most of Healthscope's revenue, have been seen as a safe bet on Australia's changing demographics, as the nation's ageing population make more trips to the doctor.

Cooke, who sold 77 percent of his shareholding in Healthscope in August, said the industry's fundamentals had not changed and the "long-term demand outlook for the hospitals division remains strong".

The slowdown had hit revenue growth in the September quarter and, if the trend continued, growth for the hospitals division would be flat year-on-year, he said.

Companies such as Healthscope and its main rival Ramsay Health Care Ltd have been on a collision course with health insurers, who have been pulling back on some hospital rebates, and a conservative government reviewing subsidies that help make the sector profitable.

A warning last month to aged-care operators not to double-dip on subsidies also sent shares falling.

"Government policy vacillation is causing great uncertainty," said Harry Cator, executive chairman of fund manager DMP Asset Management.

"When people are uncertain they then defer (hospital visits), and they stop and they stall."

Investors have also been skittish about private-equity led IPOs in recent years, with Dick Smith Electronics Ltd collapsing two years after listing and other PE turnarounds slumping below their issue prices.

Healthscope's Cooke said the hospital visits downturn was "industry wide" and that it had been particularly marked in orthopedics and opthalmology.

"For whatever reason there is a drop in surgical activity," he said.

"I think we've taken one for the team here in going early and saying the volatility is getting harder to manage."

($1 = 1.3108 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates)