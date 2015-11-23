TLG targets doubling size of the company after WCM deal - execs
* "We want to acquire more property this year and going forward want to double what we have currently," says Niclas Karoff
HONG KONG Nov 23 Private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and TPG Capital Management are selling their entire remaining stake in Australian healthcare operator Healthscope Ltd in a deal worth about $612 million, IFR reported on Monday, citing a source close to the deal.
Carlyle and TPG are offering 308.2 million shares at a fixed price of A$2.77 each, putting the total deal at about A$853.7 million ($612 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The stake accounts for 17.8 percent of Healthscope's shares.
TPG declined to comment on the stake sale, while Carlyle didn't immediately reply to a request for comment. ($1 = 1.3935 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Robert Hartley of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* "We want to acquire more property this year and going forward want to double what we have currently," says Niclas Karoff
* Says co not been informed of any such stake sale by the promoter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: