* Deal to immediately add to HealthSouth's earnings after
closure
* May expand home health offerings in the new markets -
analyst
* Shares rise as much as 10 pct
(Adds analyst comments)
By Amrutha Penumudi
June 11 HealthSouth Corp said it would
buy a private rehabilitation hospital operator for $730 million
in cash to take its post-acute care business into new markets.
The company's shares rose as much as 10 percent in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The acquisition of Reliant Hospital Partners will strengthen
HealthSouth's position in the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and
Austin, Texas markets, while giving it new locations in Abilene,
Texas; Dayton, Ohio; and the Boston area.
Reliant, with a total of 902 beds, operates 11 in-patient
rehabilitation hospitals and three in-patient satellite
locations.
The company reported revenue of about $249 million in 2014.
HealthSouth said it would fund the acquisition with cash on
hand and an issue of senior notes.
The deal offers HealthSouth, already the largest U.S.
in-patient rehabilitation facility provider, the chance to push
on and dominate local markets.
The company bought Encompass Home Health and Hospice in
November to strengthen its other business - home health - by
adding 140 locations in 13 states.
HealthSouth is likely to rapidly scale up its home health
offerings in the markets it is entering by launching new home
health agencies or snapping up smaller rivals, Obsidian Research
Group analyst Toby Wann said.
In-patient rehabilitation, which helps people regain
strength and mobility after illness or surgery, is HealthSouth's
largest business, generating about $630 million in revenue in
the first quarter of 2015.
The post-acute care industry has been consolidating as
companies seek to expand both geographically and in terms of the
range of services on offer.
Kindred Healthcare Inc bought Gentiva Health
Services Inc last year, while Skilled Healthcare Group Inc
bought privately owned Genesis HealthCare.
Wells Fargo Securities is HealthSouth's financial adviser,
while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is its legal
adviser.
Goodwin Procter advised Reliant Hospital Partners.
HealthSouth's shares were up 6.9 percent at $46.31 in late
morning trading. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen
12.5 percent this year.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr and Simon Jennings)