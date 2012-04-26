* Q1 EPS from cont ops $0.40 vs est $0.37
* Q1 rev $538.6 mln vs est $525.8 mln
* Sees FY12 EPS from cont ops higher than previous forecast
* Expects to open at least four new hospitals in 2013
April 26 Rehabilitation hospital operator
HealthSouth Corp posted a quarterly profit above
analysts' estimates on a rise in patient volumes, and said it
expects a full-year higher than its previous forecast.
The company now expects income from continuing operations to
be at the high end of, or higher than, its previous forecast of
$1.32-$1.39 per share for the full year.
Analysts are expecting a full-year profit of $1.42 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter net income from continuing operations fell to
$57.2 million, or 40 cents per share, from $74.0 million, or 57
cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts had expected earnings of 37 cents per share.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $538.6 million, above the $525.8
million analysts had expected.
Patient discharges rose 6 percent and net patient revenue
per discharge increased 2.2 percent, the company said.
HealthSouth expects to open at least four new hospitals in
2013, chief executive Jay Grinney said in a statement.
The company's shares, which have risen 6 percent in the last
three months, were down marginally in trading after the bell.
They had closed at $21 on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.