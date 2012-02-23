* Q4 EPS from cont ops $0.50 vs est $0.32

Feb 23 HealthSouth Corp treated more patients in the fourth quarter, lifting the hospital operator's profits above consensus estimates, but the company forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the full year.

For the year, HealthSouth expects earnings of $1.32 to $1.39 per share, below average analysts' estimate of $1.47 per share.

Fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations was $55 million, or 50 cents a share, compared with $778 million, or $7.15 a share, a year ago. It had booked a tax benefit of $6.82 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Operating revenue rose about 6 percent to $518.1 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected a profit of 32 cents per share, on revenue of $516.3 million.

For the fourth quarter, the rehabilitative care provider's patient discharges grew 2.1 percent, while net patient revenue per discharge improved 4 percent.

Shares in the company, which operates hospitals in 27 states in the United States, closed at $20.26 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.