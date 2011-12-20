Dec 20 - Healthways Inc cut its full-year adjusted earnings outlook for the second time in two months, citing the wind-down of a contract with Cigna Corp and anticipated delay in receiving revenue from an international contract.

In October, the healthcare management provider's largest customer Cigna said it intended to begin a wind-down of its current contract in 2012.

Healthways said it will close two Cigna-dedicated operating call centers by mid-January 2012, and expects to incur pre-tax charges of about $8.5 million, or 14-16 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2011.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of 85-94 cents a share. It had earlier cut the upper end of its profit forecast to 90 cents to $1.00 share.

It expects sales of $672-$710 million.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 93 cents a share on sales of $693.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Healthways closed at $6.93 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.