Dec 20 - Healthways Inc cut its full-year
adjusted earnings outlook for the second time in two months,
citing the wind-down of a contract with Cigna Corp and
anticipated delay in receiving revenue from an international
contract.
In October, the healthcare management provider's largest
customer Cigna said it intended to begin a wind-down of its
current contract in 2012.
Healthways said it will close two Cigna-dedicated operating
call centers by mid-January 2012, and expects to incur pre-tax
charges of about $8.5 million, or 14-16 cents per share, in the
fourth quarter of 2011.
The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of 85-94
cents a share. It had earlier cut the upper end of its profit
forecast to 90 cents to $1.00 share.
It expects sales of $672-$710 million.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn 93 cents a share
on sales of $693.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of Healthways closed at $6.93 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.