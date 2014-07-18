COPENHAGEN, July 18 The U.S. hearing aid market
grew 6 percent year-on-year in June, driven by an increase in
sales to Veterans Affairs (VA), a government programme for
military veterans, data from Bernstein Research showed on
Friday.
U.S. sales can make a significant contribution to the
results of several European companies. Military veterans account
for about 20 percent of all hearing aid units dispensed in the
United States.
Hearing aid sales to the VA rose 12 percent in June from
June 2013, up from a year-on-year increase of 4 percent in May,
the data showed.
Switzerland's Sonova and Danish companies William
Demant and GN Resound, a unit of GN Store Nord,
each generate about 35 to 45 percent of their revenues from
North America, with most of that coming from the United States.
Three Danish firms - William Demant, GN Store Nord and
unlisted firm Widex A/S - together supply about half of the
world's hearing aids.
Sonova has the biggest VA share at around 55 percent, while
GN Store Nord and William Demant have around 8 percent each.
At the start of 2014, hearing aid sales were hit hard by
severe winter weather, when consumer spending in general fell.
Sales contracted 4 percent in January but bounced back to
grow in the last five months "mainly on the back of strong
performance in the Veterans Administration programme", Bernstein
Research analyst Lisa Clive wrote in a note.
Growth in the U.S. private market, where 2.4 million hearing
aid units were sold last year, was 4 percent in June, the data
showed.
According to data from the Hearing Industries Association
released earlier this week, U.S. hearing aid sales increased by
2.9 percent in the first half of 2014.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jane Baird)