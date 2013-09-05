By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 Internet company Hearsay
Social has raised $30 million in funding which it said would
help accelerate product development and international expansion.
San Francisco-based Hearsay said on Thursday that its latest
round of funding came from venture capital firms Sequoia Capital
and NEA, which have both previously invested in the company.
Hearsay, whose tools help businesses use social networks
such as Facebook Inc, LinkedIn Corp and Twitter
to generate sales, said it has more than doubled its number of
customers during the last twelve months, adding financial
services firms such as Raymond James, Bank of the West and
Nationwide Insurance among others.
With roughly 100 employees, Hearsay expects to increase its
work force and its product capabilities to better target
customers in various industries and geographic regions, Chief
Executive Clara Shih told Reuters. Shih said that Hearsay would
also be more aggressive in acquiring other companies.
Founded in 2009, Hearsay has raised $51 million to date.