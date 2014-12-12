(Adds background, details)

Dec 12 Hearst Corp said it will raise its stake in global credit rating agency Fitch Group to 80 percent from 50 percent in a deal valued at about $2 billion as the media giant diversifies away from its newspaper foundations.

Paris-based Fimalac, which is selling the stake to Hearst, will retain a 20 percent interest in Fitch, the third-biggest rating agency behind Standard & Poor's, owned by McGraw Hill Financial Inc, and Moody's Corp.

"Strategically, Hearst continues to diversify into data and information-based companies," Chief Executive Steven Swartz said in a statement.

DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc said on Thursday Hearst bought a 25 percent stake in its YouTube teen network, Awesomeness TV, for $81.25 million.

Hearst, which publishes newspapers such as the San Francisco Chronicle and Houston Chronicle and magazines, has also invested in emerging media and tech businesses such as Pandora Media Inc . Hearst also has ownership in television channels such as ESPN and History.

Hearst first invested in Fitch in 2006, paying about $600 million for a 20 percent stake. It later bought an additional 20 percent for about $427 million in 2009, and 10 percent stake for $177 million in 2012.

Bond markets globally have picked up amid higher demand from pension funds, dovish U.S. Federal Reserve policy and concerns among investors about long-term global economic growth.

Overall global debt capital markets activity totaled $4.5 trillion during the first nine months of 2014, an increase of 3 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)