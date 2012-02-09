Feb 9 (Reuters) -
Hearst Corp said Thursday it agreed to buy another 10
percent of rating agency Fitch Group for $177 million as the
media giant continues to diversify away from its newspaper
foundations.
Hearst bought the stake from France's Fimalac SA.
The two companies now each own 50 percent of Fitch, considered
the third rating agency behind Moody's Corp and Standard
& Poor's, owned by McGraw-Hill.
"The acquisition of an additional 10 percent interest in
Fitch demonstrates our confidence in the company and in its
future growth," Hearst Chief Executive Frank A. Bennack, Jr.,
said in a statement.
Hearst first invested in Fitch in 2006, paying about $600
million for a 20 percent stake. In 2009, the media company
bought another 20 percent of Fitch for about $427 million.
Rating agencies were heavily criticized during the financial
crisis of 2008 and 2009 when some of the securities they had
rated AAA turned toxic. There have been calls to clamp down on
the companies but they have mostly avoided draconian new
regulations.
Hearst owns 15 daily newspapers and is one of the largest
magazine publishers in the world. But the company has invested
in other businesses to diversify, including emerging media and
tech businesses like Pandora Media.