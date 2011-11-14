* Abbott presents data from ABSORB trial at heart meeting

* Arteries open 2 years after implant of dissolvable stent

Nov 14 Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT.N) on Monday said heart arteries treated with its bioabsorbable stent remained open after two years, without the need for scaffold support.

The Abbott device, a tiny mesh tubular device implanted in diseased vessels to restore the flow of blood to the heart, is made of polylactide, a biocompatible material commonly used in medical implants such as dissolvable sutures.

It is drug-eluting, meaning that it releases medicine to keep vessels from reclogging, and the stent itself is eventually absorbed by the body, leaving no scaffold behind.

Five-year results from the first stage of the trial, known as ABSORB, and two-year data from the second stage of the trial were presented at the 2011 American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions in Orlando, Florida.

At two years, no blood clots were reported in any of the 44 patients from the second stage of the ABSORB trial and no deaths were reported. Major adverse cardiac events were reported for 6.8 percent of patients. Clotting has been a problem with conventional drug-eluting stents that are not bioabsorbable and remain in the body.

At five years, there were no reports of cardiac deaths or blood clots in the first stage of the ABSORB trial, which enrolled 30 patients.

The major adverse cardiac event rate at five years was 3.4 percent, all reported within the first six months.

"These outcomes suggest that a temporary scaffold like ABSORB provides durable results over the long term and a permanent implant may not be necessary to effectively treat patients with coronary artery disease," Dr. Patrick Serruys, professor of interventional cardiology at the Thoraxcentre, Erasmus University Hospital, Rotterdam, the Netherlands and primary investigator for the trial, said in a statement.

In January 2011, Abbott won European approval for the device to treat coronary artery disease. ABSORB is not available for sale in the United States. (Reporting by Debra Sherman, editing by Dave Zimmerman)