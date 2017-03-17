UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
NEW YORK, March 17 CVS Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Troyen Brennan said on Friday that new data from Amgen Inc about heart drug Repatha will need to be reviewed first by heart experts and associations, but that it could increase the number of patients eligible for the treatments four times over.
Brennan said in an interview that roughly 1 million people had been considered to be helped by the drug, but that the new data appears to show that it would be helpful for about 4 million people. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.