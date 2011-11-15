* Both drugs safely reduced artery-clogging plaque - study

* AstraZeneca was looking for clear edge for its Crestor

ORLANDO, Fla. Nov 15 Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) Lipitor and AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) Crestor cholesterol drugs, taken at their highest dose, safely reduced artery-clogging plaque in heart patients, according to data from a clinical trial presented on Tuesday.

Crestor outperformed Lipitor by some measures in the two-year study, but it is unclear whether the results will help AstraZeneca's sales force convince doctors and payers to use its drug as it competes with much cheaper generic versions of top-selling Lipitor.

Crestor has become AstraZeneca's biggest product, with annual sales on pace to exceed of $6 billion this year, but its growth and pricing are sure to be pressured by generic Lipitor, or atorvastatin.

AstraZeneca, which previously said its drug failed to demonstrate a statistically significant advantage in the study's primary plaque regression goal, was looking for a clear edge to differentiate Crestor from its chief rival when Pfizer loses U.S. exclusivity for Lipitor at the end of the month.

The results of the Saturn study, released at the American Heart Association scientific meeting in Orlando, may instead position Crestor as more of a niche product for high-risk patients unable to lower their cholesterol enough with other drugs.

"Clearly, generics have an important place, but there is an important place also for Crestor as well," said AstraZeneca Chief Medical Officer Howard Hutchinson. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot and Lewis Krauskopf; editing by John Wallace)