ORLANDO, Fla. Nov 13 Low doses of Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) Xarelto blood clot preventer cut the risk of death by more than 30 percent when used on top of standard blood thinners in patients with acute coronary syndrome, according to data from a study released on Sunday.

The companies had previously revealed that Xarelto met the study's main goal of significantly reducing the combined risk of death, stroke or heart attack when used on top of Plavix and aspirin compared with those standard medicines alone.

In the Atlas study of more than 15,500 patients suffering from acute coronary syndrome (ACS), those who received Xarelto, known chemically as rivaroxaban, had a 16 percent combined reduced risk of death, stroke or heart attack, which researchers considered to be highly statistically significant.

The reduction in risk of death alone in patients followed for an average of more than a year was more than 30 percent for patients who got the Bayer and J&J pill, researchers said.

For the lowest of the two tested doses, just 2.5 milligrams twice a day, the risk of cardiovascular death was cut by 34 percent and all causes of death by 32 percent, according to data presented at the American Heart Association scientific meeting in Orlando. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot and Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Eric Beech)