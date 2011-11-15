(Repeating Monday story to addtional subscribers)
* Tough to differentiate products, doctors say
* Bleeding and cost among physician concerns
By Lewis Krauskopf and Bill Berkrot
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 14 Cardiologists are not
ready to jump to any conclusions about a closely-watched group
of new blood thinners and said serious questions about their
safety still need to be addressed.
Three new medicines that offer potential advantages over
older drugs to prevent strokes and other dangerous conditions
caused by blood clots will compete in a market worth up to $10
billion in annual sales, according to Wall Street forecasts.
Investors have tried to bet on which of the three will
become the dominant player in a race between Xarelto from Bayer
(BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), apixaban by Pfizer
Inc (PFE.N) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N), and Boehringer
Ingelheim's Pradaxa.
Many cardiologists at the American Heart Association
meeting this week said they were reserving judgment about
whether any one drug is better for their patients. Some said
safety concerns and cost could outweigh their benefits.
"I'm more confused than informed," Dr Sanjay Kaul, a
prominent heart doctor at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, said
after hearing presentations on the medicines at the meeting in
Orlando.
"The anti-thrombotic landscape has become more fuzzy for
me, and it will continue to be fuzzy for the next few years
until we make some sense out of the data."
Kaul was not alone in expressing hesitancy toward the blood
clot preventers, and the views of such doctors are valued as an
indicator of how widely new drugs may be used.
When novel new therapies for melanoma and hepatitis C were
ready to reach the market, doctors clamored for the advances
that went far beyond their standard treatments.
Apixaban and Xarelto belong to a class called Factor Xa
inhibitors, named for blocking a protein involved in the blood
clotting process, while Pradaxa is a direct thrombin
inhibitor.
The new medicines aim to replace warfarin or improve upon
other older drugs in preventing stroke or dangerous blood
clots. But they come with serious bleeding risks and their
effectiveness has differed depending on the patients being
treated and the dosage strength, complicating the picture.
"It's not clear to me yet that one class of drug is better
than the other, let alone that within a class that one drug is
better than the other," said Dr James Kirshenbaum, a
cardiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
Xarelto and Pradaxa are approved for use in the United
States for preventing stroke in patients with a dangerously
irregular heartbeat. Apixaban has yet to be submitted to the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Dr Nathaniel Reichek, director of research at St Francis
Hospital in Roslyn, New York, expects the FDA will require
substantial follow-up study of the drugs for some uses. Reichek
conducted some warfarin clinical trials in the 1960s.
MIXED REACTION TO XARELTO
A major part of the promise of these new drugs is that they
can replace warfarin, which has been used for decades but is
difficult to manage because it requires regular monitoring to
prevent life-threatening bleeding.
Doctors said that some patients are stable on warfarin, and
they may be more likely to keep up with their prescribed
regimen since it is far cheaper.
"Cost is a big issue for compliance," said Dr. Raymond
Gibbons of the Mayo Clinic. "We're putting our heads in the
sand if we don't recognize that compliance is a major factor."
Wall Street analysts have expected that Xarelto would trail
apixaban in the largest market for the drugs -- stroke
prevention in patients with an irregular heart beat known as
atrial fibrillation -- based on clinical data that shows
distinct advantages for the Bristol/Pfizer treatment.
But the meeting's most talked about blood thinner study
showed low doses of Xarelto reduced the risk of death by more
than 30 percent in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS).
Xarelto's rivals failed in this patient group, giving Bayer
and Johnson & Johnson a potentially distinct market, although
stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation is seen as the most
lucrative use for the new drugs.
"It's automatically the biggest market and it still serves
a tremendous purpose," said Leon Henderson-MacLennan, a medical
consultant with the inThought unit of Wolters Kluwer.
"It's not to say that we're going to give apixaban willy
nilly now," Henderson-MacLennan said. "There are other players
in this and that's what's coming out of this program."
Other doctors were wary of Xarelto's heightened bleeding
risk, including intracranial hemorrhages, in ACS patients.
"I'm very concerned about the intracranial bleed," said Dr.
Jeffrey Pang of the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in
Toronto, saying he was "conservative" on the Xarelto data.
Reichek said "even the strikingly positive" Xarelto data
"leave a number of unanswered questions."
Ahead of the meeting, analysts said positive data could
provide a "halo effect" for Xarelto in uses beyond acute
coronary syndrome. But doctors were wary of attributing success
in one trial any more broadly.
"I really think that is a bad idea," said Dr. Raymond
Gibbons of the Mayo Clinic. "That is promoted by the
pharmaceutical industry subtly, and not so subtly, to improve
market share and sales."
"We ought to practice evidence based-medicine, and follow
the evidence, and extrapolating the evidence to more and more
patients I think is hazardous," Gibbons said.
