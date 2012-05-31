* Daily chocolate could avert strokes, attacks-study
* Impact only with dark chocolate, not milk or white
* Other researchers cautious on sugar, calorie intake
LONDON, June 1 A scientific study likely to stir
the souls of chocoholics has suggested that eating dark
chocolate every day for 10 years could reduce the likelihood of
heart attacks and strokes in some high-risk patients.
A team of researchers from Australia used a mathematical
model to predict the long-term health impact of daily dark
chocolate consumption in 2,013 people with a condition known as
metabolic syndrome, which puts them at high risk of heart
disease.
The team found that in the best case scenario - with no
patient missing any daily portions - the treatment could
potentially avert 70 non-fatal and 15 fatal heart attacks or
strokes per 10,000 people over 10 years.
The model also suggested that mounting effective "dark
chocolate prevention strategies" might cost an individual just
25 pounds ($40) a year.
The researchers, whose work was published in the British
Medical Journal on Friday, stressed the protective effects have
only been shown for dark chocolate containing at least 60 to 70
percent cocoa - not for milk or white chocolate. This is
probably due to higher levels of flavonoids in dark chocolate.
But experts not involved in the study urged caution.
"Recommendations for daily consumption of dark chocolate ...
will certainly get people with metabolic syndrome excited, but
at this point these findings are more hypothetical than proven,
and the results need real-life data to confirm," said Kenneth
Ong at the Brooklyn Hospital Center in the United States.
"I suspect that consuming dark chocolate every day for 10
years may have unintended adverse consequences," he added. "The
additional sugar and caloric intake may negatively impact
patients in this study, who are overweight and glucose
intolerant to begin with."
All participants in the study, led by Christopher Reid at
Monash University in Melbourne, had high blood pressure and
metabolic syndrome, but had no history of heart disease or
diabetes and were not on blood pressure lowering medication.
($1 = 0.6497 British pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Andrew Heavens)