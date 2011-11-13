* Dental cleaning cuts heart attack risk 24 pct-study
* Stroke risk reduced 13 pct - Taiwan study
ORLANDO, Fla. Nov 13 Regular visits to the
dentist for tooth cleaning may provide more than just a
brighter smile.
According to data compiled by researchers in Taiwan, people
who had their teeth professionally scraped and cleaned had a 24
percent lower risk of heart attack and 13 percent lower risk of
stroke compared to those who never had a dental cleaning.
Poor oral hygiene has been associated with an increased
risk of heart disease.
The researcher who presented the findings of the multi-year
study at the American Heart Association scientific meeting in
Orlando on Sunday surmised that professional tooth cleaning
appears to reduce inflammation-causing bacterial growth that
can lead to heart disease.
"Protection from heart disease and stroke was more
pronounced in participants who got tooth scaling at least once
a year," said Dr. Zu-Yin Chen, a cardiology fellow at Veterans
General Hospital in Taipei, who presented the findings.
The analysis of more 100,000 people beginning in 2007 was
based on data in the Taiwan National Health insurance data
base. None of the study subjects had a history of prior heart
attack or stroke, but the analysis did not adjust for risk
factors such as smoking or obesity.
Researchers said a higher frequency of professional tooth
cleaning led to a greater reduction in heart risk. They defined
higher frequency as at least two visits to the dentist for a
cleaning in two years.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot, editing by Bernard Orr)