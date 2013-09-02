* Astra/BMS and Takeda drugs do not raise heart attack risks
* Studies also clear Onglyza and Nesina on pancreatic safety
* But more heart failure hospitalisations seen with Onglyza
* Data won't alleviate pressures on DPP-4 class - analyst
By Ben Hirschler
AMSTERDAM, Sept 2 Diabetes pills known as DPP-4
therapies got a mixed safety report on Monday as studies showed
they did not raise the risk of heart attacks but might be linked
to heart failure, where the heart fails to pump blood
adequately.
Reassuringly, the medicines were not associated with
increased rates of either inflammation of the pancreas or cancer
- something that has been a worry in the past.
However, in the case of AstraZeneca and
Bristol-Myers Squibb's approved drug Onglyza, there was
a small increase in hospitalisations for heart failure.
"It is a little bit concerning," said Dr. Christopher
Grainger of Duke University Medical Center, who was not involved
in the research. "I'm sure the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug
Administration) will want to know more about it."
Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum, who forecasts Onglyza sales
of $2.47 billion in 2018, said the latest data would not
ameliorate growing pressures on the DPP-4 drug class in terms of
winning reimbursement and achieving wider use.
Doctors and regulators are wary of the cardiovascular safety
profile of diabetes drugs following past problems, including
with GlaxoSmithKline's Avandia pill, since patients with
diabetes are at increased risk of heart troubles.
Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, who
studied Onglyza over two years in 16,492 patients, said the
heart failure finding was unexpected and deserved further
investigation.
AstraZeneca and Bristol had already given headline results
from the study in June, showing Onglyza did not increase heart
attack risk - although it did not reduce it either, as the
companies had initially hoped.
To date, researchers have been unable to identify any
diabetes drug that is not only safe but actually beneficial to
the heart.
Some doctors were disappointed that Onglyza and Takeda's
rival drug Nesina did not reduce heart risks. However,
Dr. Heinz Drexel, a heart specialist at Feldkirch Hospital in
Austria and a spokesman for the European Society of Cardiology
(ESC), said the idea of such a benefit from taking the medicines
was "not logical".
Drexel said DPP-4s still offered several advantages,
including a lack of weight gain seen with some other
antidiabetics, which would offset the heart failure worries.
NO OVERALL INCREASE
Detailed results of the Onglyza study were presented at the
ESC annual congress in Amsterdam, alongside a 5,380-patient
study of Nesina. Both studies showing no overall increase in
cardiovascular risks were published simultaneously in the New
England Journal of Medicine.
The co-principal investigator on the Onglyza study, Dr.
Deepak Bhatt, said he believed the heart failure issue seen with
Onglyza was very likely a class effect common to all DPP-4s,
adding it had probably not shown up in the Nesina trial because
it was far smaller.
Still, he said the increase in heart-failure
hospitalisations with Onglyza was small, affecting 3.5 percent
of those taking the drug compared with 2.8 percent for the
control group.
Dr. Anthony DeMaria, editor-in-chief of the Journal of the
American College of Cardiology, said the absence of severe
adverse events was reassuring but it might be that DPP-4s were
best avoided for certain patients at high risk of heart failure.
Drugs like Onglyza and Nesina work by inhibiting dipeptidyl
peptidase-4, or DPP-4, to enhance the body's ability to lower
elevated levels of blood sugar.
DDP-4s are not the most powerful agents for lowering blood
sugar levels but they are well tolerated and have proved an
attractive option for doctors looking for new oral drugs.
The DPP-4 market is dominated by Merck's Januvia,
which has annual sales of around $5 billion, including a related
combination treatment called Janumet. But growth of the class
has slowed this year, partly on concerns over pancreatic safety.
Onglyza, which had sales of $709 million in 2012, is a
crucial product for AstraZeneca, which is banking on diabetes to
help revive falling group sales due to patent expiries on
several of its biggest-selling drugs.
Briggs Morrison, AstraZeneca's head of global medicines
development, said the overall results of the latest trial were
reassuring and the small increase in heart failure
hospitalisations did not change the risk profile of the drug.
A similar heart study of Merck's Januvia in more than 14,000
patients is being conducted with results expected next year.