CHICAGO Nov 12 Rare mutations in a single gene
may help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of a heart attack
by half, U.S. researchers said on Wednesday in a study that
could have implications for Merck and Co's closely
watched heart drug Zetia.
The study involved individuals with mutations in a gene
called NPC1L1, the gene targeted by Zetia, a cholesterol fighter
known generically as ezetimibe.
While common cholesterol fighters known as statins keep the
body from making cholesterol, Zetia blocks the body's ability to
absorb cholesterol in the gut. And while there is clear evidence
that statins reduce the risk of heart attacks, there is scant
evidence to show that Zetia does much more than lower
cholesterol.
That is where the new genetic study comes in.
Researchers at the Broad Institute and Washington University
in St. Louis combed through data on some 113,000 people from
multiple studies looking for individuals with rare mutations
that shut off the activity of NPC1L1.
They found 82 people who inherited a single mutated copy of
this gene, leaving them with one working copy. Among these
individuals, LDL cholesterol, the so-called "bad" cholesterol,
was 10 percent lower than in individuals in the study with two
working copies of the gene.
People with the mutated gene also had half the risk of heart
disease as people with two working copies.
Although the findings cannot be used to draw direct
conclusions about Zetia, they do suggest that the drug may be
hitting an important target for reducing the risk of heart
attacks, study author Dr. Nathan Stitziel of Washington
University School of Medicine in St. Louis said in a statement.
"Whether ezetimibe specifically is the best way to target
NPC1L1 remains an open question," he said.
That answer may come on Monday when Merck releases the
long-awaited results from the large clinical trial called
IMPROVE-IT. That trial looks specifically at whether people who
took statins plus ezetimibe were less likely to have heart
attacks than people who took statins alone.
The gene analysis study was funded in part by grants from
Merck as well as the National Institutes of Health and the
Canadian Institutes of Health.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)