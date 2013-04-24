By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK, April 24
victims every year have none of the notorious risk factors
before their crisis - not high cholesterol, not unhealthy
triglycerides. Now the search for the mystery culprits has
turned up some surprising suspects: the trillions of bacteria
and other microbes living in the human gut.
In a study released on Wednesday, scientists discovered that
some of the bugs turn lecithin - a nutrient in egg yolks, liver,
beef, pork and wheat germ - into an artery-clogging compound
called TMAO. They also found that blood levels of TMAO predict
heart attack, stroke or death, and do so "independent of other
risk factors," said Dr Stanley Hazen, chairman of cellular and
molecular medicine at the Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research
Institute, who led the study.
That suggests a TMAO test could enter the arsenal of blood
tests that signal possible cardiovascular problems ahead. "TMAO
might identify people who are at risk (for heart attacks and
strokes) despite having no other risk factors," Hazen said.
The discovery also suggests a new approach to preventing
these cardiovascular events: altering gut bacteria so they churn
out less TMAO.
The study joins a growing list of findings that link human
"microbiota" - microbes in the gut, nose and genital tract, and
on the skin - to health and disease. Research has shown that
certain species of gut bacteria protect against asthma, for
instance, while others affect the risk of obesity. Last week
scientists reported that circumcision alters bacteria in the
penis, and that this change (not only the anatomical one) helps
protect men from HIV/AIDS, probably by reducing the number of
bacteria that live in oxygen-free environments such as under the
foreskin.
"It's very strong work," Dr Martin Blaser of New York
University Langone Medical Center, a pioneer in studies of the
microbiota, said of the TMAO study. "They show clearly that
human microbiota play a key role in producing TMAO, suggesting
new approaches to prevention and treatment" of cardiovascular
disease.
NORMAL CHOLESTEROL, FATAL HEART ATTACK
The new study builds on a 2011 discovery by the Cleveland
Clinic team that, in lab mice, gut bacteria turn lecithin in
food into TMAO, or trimethylamine-N-oxide, causing heart
disease. In addition, they found, people with high levels of
TMAO are more likely to have heart disease.
But that research left two questions hanging: Do human gut
bacteria trigger the lecithin-to-TMAO alchemy, like those in
mice? And do high levels of TMAO predict heart attacks and
stroke in people many years out, not simply mark the presence of
cardiovascular disease at the time of the blood test?
To answer the first question, Hazen and his colleagues had
40 healthy adults eat two hard-boiled eggs, which contain lots
of lecithin. Just as in lab mice, TMAO levels in the blood rose.
After a week of broad-spectrum antibiotics, however, the
volunteers' TMAO levels barely budged after they ate eggs, the
researchers reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.
"That showed that the intestinal bacteria (which antibiotics
kill) are essential for forming TMAO," said Hazen.
Next, to see whether TMAO predicts cardiovascular events,
the researchers measured its levels in 4,007 heart patients.
After accounting for such risk factors as age and a past heart
attack, they found that high levels of TMAO were predictive of
heart attack, stroke and death over the three years that the
patients were followed.
Moreover, TMAO predicted risk more accurately than
triglyceride or cholesterol levels, Hazen said. And it did so in
people without substantial coronary artery disease or dangerous
lipid levels as well as in sicker patients.
Specifically, people in the top 25 percent of TMAO levels
had 2.5 times the risk of a heart attack or stroke compared to
people in the bottom quartile.
The reason TMAO is so potent is that it makes blood
cholesterol build up on artery walls, causing atherosclerosis
(hardening of the arteries) and, if the buildup ruptures and
blocks an artery, stroke or heart attack.
Earlier this month, the Cleveland Clinic researchers
reported that gut bugs also transform carnitine, a nutrient
found in red meat and dairy products, into TMAO, at least in
meat eaters. Vegetarians made much less TMAO even when eating
carnitine as part of the study, suggesting that avoiding meat
reduces the gut bacteria that turn carnitine into TMAO, while
regular helpings of dead animals encourages their growth and
thus the production of TMAO.
More studies are needed to show whether TMAO reliably
predicts cardiovascular crises, and does so better than other
blood tests. Experts disagree on how many people have no other
risk factors but would be flagged by TMAO. Dr Gordon Tomaselli,
chief of cardiology at Johns Hopkins University School of
Medicine and past president of the American Heart Association,
guesses it is less than 10 percent or so of the people who
eventually have heart crises.
Someone with high levels of TMAO could reduce her
cardiovascular risk by eating fewer egg yolks and less beef and
pork. But someone with a two-eggs-a-day habit but low TMAO
probably has gut microbes that aren't very adept at converting
lecithin to TMAO, meaning she can eat eggs and the like without
risking a coronary.
Just as statins control unhealthy cholesterol, prebiotics
(compounds that nurture "healthy" gut microbes) or probiotics
(the good bugs themselves) might control unhealthy TMAO. For
now, however, no one knows which prebiotics or probiotics might
do that. In one study, probiotics actually increased
TMAO-producing bacteria - "not what you want," Hazen said.
Neither will popping antibiotics work: bacteria become
resistant to the drugs. Developing compounds that crimp the
ability of the bacteria to turn lecithin into TMAO, Hazen said,
is more likely to succeed.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; editing by Michelle Gershberg and
Prudence Crowther)