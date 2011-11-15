* Design of Aim-High study called deficient

* Study had found no heart benefits on top of statins

By Lewis Krauskopf and Bill Berkrot

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 15 A high-profile U.S. study that raised doubts about the heart-protective effects of niacin came under severe criticism on Tuesday at a major medical meeting.

The study, whose initial results were released in May and were presented at the American Heart Association meeting on Tuesday, found that adding Abbott Laboratories Inc's (ABT.N) Niaspan, a long-acting version of niacin, to statin cholesterol-lowering drugs did not further prevent heart attacks and stroke.

Niacin raises "good" HDL cholesterol and the findings raised doubts the benefits of increasing HDL.

But at a press conference at the meeting, Dr. Philip Barter of the Heart Research Institute in Sydney, Australia, said the Aim-High study was not properly designed to test the benefits of niacin.

"This trial disturbs me greatly," said Barter, who was designated by the AHA conference to critique the study at the press conference. "The design was such that in no way could it test the hypothesis of raising HDL or the benefit of niacin."

Barter said any conclusions on niacin needed to wait until a much larger study involving a Merck & Co (MRK.N) drug that includes niacin. That study involves more than 25,000 patients, as opposed to 3,414 in the study released on Tuesday, and is expected to be completed next year.

"If that trial doesn't show a positive effect, niacin is finished," Barter said. "We shouldn't draw any conclusions or change practice based on this."

Niacin, also known as Vitamin B3, has long been known to raise HDL and lower triglycerides, another type of blood fat that raises heart risks. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Bill Berkrot, editing by Dave Zimmerman)