* Design of Aim-High study called deficient
* Study had found no heart benefits on top of statins
By Lewis Krauskopf and Bill Berkrot
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 15 A high-profile U.S.
study that raised doubts about the heart-protective effects of
niacin came under severe criticism on Tuesday at a major
medical meeting.
The study, whose initial results were released in May and
were presented at the American Heart Association meeting on
Tuesday, found that adding Abbott Laboratories Inc's (ABT.N)
Niaspan, a long-acting version of niacin, to statin
cholesterol-lowering drugs did not further prevent heart
attacks and stroke.
Niacin raises "good" HDL cholesterol and the findings
raised doubts the benefits of increasing HDL.
But at a press conference at the meeting, Dr. Philip
Barter of the Heart Research Institute in Sydney, Australia,
said the Aim-High study was not properly designed to test the
benefits of niacin.
"This trial disturbs me greatly," said Barter, who was
designated by the AHA conference to critique the study at the
press conference. "The design was such that in no way could it
test the hypothesis of raising HDL or the benefit of niacin."
Barter said any conclusions on niacin needed to wait until
a much larger study involving a Merck & Co (MRK.N) drug that
includes niacin. That study involves more than 25,000
patients, as opposed to 3,414 in the study released on
Tuesday, and is expected to be completed next year.
"If that trial doesn't show a positive effect, niacin is
finished," Barter said. "We shouldn't draw any conclusions or
change practice based on this."
Niacin, also known as Vitamin B3, has long been known to
raise HDL and lower triglycerides, another type of blood fat
that raises heart risks.
