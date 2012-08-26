* LCZ696 reduces protein linked to heart failure in study
* Targets type of heart failure where other options lacking
* Novartis aims to revive heart portfolio as Diovan declines
By Ben Hirschler
MUNICH, Aug 26 An experimental drug from
Novartis may help up to half of heart failure patients
for whom no effective treatment is available, although the
evidence so far is indirect.
Results of a mid-stage clinical trial of the drug known as
LCZ696, unveiled on Sunday, gauged its effectiveness by
measuring whether patients had lower levels of a protein linked
to the debilitating condition.
Researchers said that the drug successfully reduced levels
of the protein NT-proBNP, although they cautioned that larger
studies were needed to see if this "biomarker" signal would
translate into better outcomes in clinical practice.
Novartis, long a major player in cardiovascular medicine, is
looking to LCZ696 as one of two new treatments for heart failure
that could revive its fortunes at a time when top-selling blood
pressure pill Diovan is facing generic competition.
The Swiss company said it had not yet decided whether to
advance LCZ696 into final-stage testing for the particular group
of patients studied in the latest trial. However, Laurie Letvak
of its critical care unit said the results were "a great first
step".
The U.S.-led study looked at a hard-to-treat group of
patients with so-called preserved ejection fraction heart
failure. These patients have heart chambers that are stiff but
are still able to pump a reasonable amount of blood, as measured
by ejection fraction.
Heart failure is a condition where the heart struggles to
pump blood around the body. Unlike a heart attack, in which a
heart artery becomes blocked, it develops progressively.
People with preserved ejection fraction are still able to
pump more than 40 percent of blood from the heart's left
ventricle, against 55-70 percent for a healthy heart.
MORE WORK TO DO
Patients given LCZ696 showed sharp reductions in NT-proBNP
after 12 weeks compared to those on Diovan, although the
difference was no longer significant by 36 weeks, Dr Scott
Solomon of the Brigham and Women's Hospital told the annual
meeting of the European Society of Cardiology.
Encouragingly, the size of the heart was also reduced in
patients on the new drug - a good sign in heart failure.
Solomon, whose findings are being published online by The
Lancet medical journal, was cautious about reading too much into
the results, saying simply "further testing of this compound
could be warranted".
Other experts not involved in the research were also wary.
"To date, there's been no intervention that has been helpful
for this patient group, so this is at least a signal," said Dr
Mariell Jessup, medical director of the Penn Medicine Heart and
Vascular Center in Philadelphia.
"It's interesting but there's lots more work to do."
LCZ696 is a combination of Diovan, or valsartan, and another
class of drug called a neprilysin inhibitor.
Neprilysin inhibitors have had a chequered history, with
Bristol-Myers Squibb suffering a major setback 10 years
ago when its product Vanlev flopped due to cases of angioedema,
a swelling of the face, neck, lips and throat.
LCZ696 was well tolerated in the latest Novartis-funded
study, which involved 301 patients.
Novartis is also testing the medicine in another group of
heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction, as well
as assessing its role in fighting high blood pressure.
The company has a second experimental drug for acute heart
failure called RLX030 in final Phase III trials, for which
clinical trial results are expected later this year.