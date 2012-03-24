* Images motivate people to pursue healthier behaviors
* First large-scale studies to link images, compliance
By Debra Sherman and Ransdell Pierson
CHICAGO, March 24 Patients who view images
of their hearts and see for themselves the buildup of calcium
within their artery walls become more compliant about taking
their cholesterol-fighting drugs and are more likely to lose
weight, researchers said on Saturday.
The finding resulted from two studies presented at the
annual scientific sessions of the American College of Cardiology
in Chicago.
Researchers took images of hearts using coronary artery
calcium (CAC) scoring with cardiac computed tomography, a test
that uses a CT scanner to take detailed pictures of the heart.
They said those with the most advanced disease who saw
images of their heart were 2.5 times more likely to take their
statins as directed and more than three times as likely to have
lost weight compared with those who had a scan and could see
little or no evidence of disease.
"Beyond the diagnostic and predictive value of cardiac
computed tomography, it is also quite beneficial in terms of
motivating people to pursue behaviors that we know result in a
reduction in cardiovascular mortality and morbidity," said Dr.
Nove Kalia, one of the lead researchers for both studies.
Taking statins and adopting better lifestyle habits, such as
a healthier diet and exercising, can have a huge impact on a
patient's heart health.
"What's most interesting is that the higher the person's
calcium score, the more likely they were to be compliant," Kalia
said.
While other studies have examined the impact that
patient-viewed heart scans can have on behavior, these are the
first large-scale studies to corroborate similar finds in other
studies.
One study that looked at statin compliance included 2,100
people. It found compliance was lowest among those who had a CAC
score of 0, which indicates little or no disease. Those with the
highest scores were more likely to take their drugs, when
adjusted for age, gender and race.
Similar trends were found in the 518-patient weight loss
study, researchers said. Behavior modification was lowest among
patients who saw little evidence of disease and was highest
among those with high CAC scores.
"With increasing use of noninvasive imaging, it seems we
already have a powerful tool in helping to motivate patients to
be compliant," Kalia said, adding that additional research is
needed to confirm the findings and look at how better compliance
leads to better outcomes.
The "seeing is believing" results bring to mind recent
studies involving a technique to help younger people begin
saving early for retirement. Participants shown images of
themselves as elderly adults reported a strong motivation to
save more aggressively.
(Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Xavier Briand)