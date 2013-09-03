By Ben Hirschler
| AMSTERDAM, Sept 3
AMSTERDAM, Sept 3 Doctors urging heart patients
to "keep taking the tablets" would have a more success if they
used a new combination medicine known as a polypill, according
to research published on Tuesday.
An international trial involving 2,000 patients found a
four-in-one pill from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
significantly improved adherence compared with asking people to
take their tablets individually.
There were also small but statistically significant
improvements in blood pressure and cholesterol levels among
those on the polypill, which combines aspirin, a statin to fight
cholesterol and two medicines to lower blood pressure.
Dr. Simon Thom of Imperial College London, who led the study
that looked at 1,000 patients in India and 1,000 in Europe over
15 months, said the polypill offered a low-cost way to improve
treatment by making it simpler for patients to stay on therapy.
Poor drug compliance among those at risk of heart disease is
a major problem, as people often do not feel any symptoms from
their condition and so forget to take their medicine.
Average adherence to treatment after 15 months was 86
percent in patients taking the polypill against only 65 percent
among those on the separate component drugs. The impact was most
noticeable among those with a history of poor compliance, where
the adherence rate was 77 percent compared with 23 percent.
The study results were published in the Journal of the
American Medical Association.
The drugs found in the polypill are prescribed separately to
millions of patients worldwide and are known to cut the risk of
disease, fuelling a debate as to whether they should be
routinely combined into a single, cheap treatment.
Heart specialists gathered at the European Society of
Cardiology annual meeting in Amsterdam had differing views.
"We know it works well in reducing risk factors," said Dr.
Koon Teo of Canada's McMaster University, who sees considerable
potential in the approach. "Compliance and costs, for some
poorer economies, are key benefits."
But other heart doctors said using a fixed-dose polypill
would reduce their flexibility to treat patients by adjusting
the type and dose of medicines according to their individual
needs.
Several different versions of heart polypills are being
tested in a variety of clinical trials.