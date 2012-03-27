* Large study combined data from 190,000 patients
* Study adds to evidence favoring bypass over stents
* But treatment choice depends on patient risk factors
By Susan Kelly
CHICAGO, March 27 Patients with blocked coronary
arteries who opt for heart bypass surgery appear to live longer
than those who choose a less-invasive stent procedure, according
to a large study comparing the two treatments.
The study found that among patients who had an angioplasty
procedure, in which the surgeon clears the blockage using an
instrument threaded into the artery and then inserts a wire-mesh
stent to keep the vessel open, 20.8 percent died in the first
four years after treatment.
For patients who received bypass surgery, in which the chest
is opened and a vein from another part of the body is used to
create a detour around the blocked artery, the death rate was
16.4 percent four years after treatment.
Patients and doctors tend to choose the less-invasive stent
procedure when both treatments are an option. Some research has
suggested the two treatments have similar long-term outcomes,
while other studies have shown better results with bypass
surgery.
The new study, whose results were presented at a meeting of
the American College of Cardiology in Chicago, analyzed outcomes
for 190,000 U.S. patients using Medicare claims and data from
the ACC and the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. The study was
funded by the National Institutes of Health.
"Combining data from several large databases, we found that
survival was better with coronary surgery than percutaneous
coronary intervention," said Dr. William Weintraub, the study's
lead researcher and head of cardiology at Christiana Care Health
System in Wilmington, Delaware. "It does push the needle toward
coronary surgery, but not overwhelmingly so."
He cautioned that bypass surgery is not best for every
patient. Different risk levels among patients in the data groups
may have contributed to the worse outcomes for angioplasty
patients in the study, he said.
Dr. Douglas Weaver, a director of the Edith and Benson Ford
Heart and Vascular Institute in Detroit, said the study is
another piece of evidence in support of bypass surgery.
"It changes the conversation," he said in an interview. "I
think it will temper the use of stents in patients who are
otherwise good candidates for surgery."
Patients who have extensive artery disease, diabetes or
challenging vessel anatomy are among those who tend to do better
with bypass surgery, he said.
The number of stent procedures being performed is declining,
in part due to research favoring bypass surgery but also because
fewer people are being diagnosed with coronary disease due to
lifestyle changes and better preventive care, said Weaver, a
past president of the ACC.
Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp
and Medtronic Inc are the leading U.S. manufacturers of
heart stents. Johnson & Johnson, a pioneer of the
technology, stopped selling heart stents last year after sales
declined.