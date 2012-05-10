May 10 St. Jude Medical Inc's Riata defibrillator lead, which was recalled late last year, performed "significantly worse" than a competing lead called Quattro, sold by competitor Medtronic Inc, in a large study, researchers said.

Leads are wires that transmit electricity from a defibrillator, known as an ICD, to the heart.

Researchers, who presented their findings at the Heart Rhythm Society's Annual Scientific Sessions in Boston, said Riata leads, but not Riata ST leads, were significantly worse than Quattro. But Riata ST patients were followed for a shorter time than Riata patients.

Studies are needed to determine how to best monitor these leads and how to manage them safely, the researchers said.

St. Jude's Riata and Riata ST ICD leads were recalled late last year after reports that the silicone coating around the wires eroded at a higher-than-expected rate. The company halted sales of Riata in late 2010.

St. Jude, the second-largest maker of ICDs after Medtronic, recently published a report updating the performance of all of the company's cardiac rhythm management devices.

As of Feb. 29, St. Jude said there were 671 confirmed cases of problems with Riata and Riata ST ICD leads, which equates to a 0.30 percent incidence. Of the 671 problem leads, 500 were not returned and 171 were returned for analysis after a patient had them removed and replaced, or when they were removed after death.

The authors of the report said the failure rate was probably underestimated since problems are only recorded when doctors file complaints.

Last month, St. Jude halted sales of its QuickSite and QuickFlex defibrillator leads due to concerns that the insulation could wear away and expose the wires.

Around the same time, HeartRhythm, a prominent medical journal, published an article by Dr. Robert Hauser of the Minneapolis Heart Institute that took a critical look at the Riata lead line that was recalled in 2011. The article concluded that the product failed at a higher rate than Medtronic's lead, prompting St. Jude to ask for a retraction and drawing even more attention to the issue.