LONDON, Sept 14 People who have highly demanding
jobs and little freedom to make decisions are 23 percent more
likely to have a heart attack compared with their less stressed
out colleagues, according to research published on Friday.
But lighting up a cigarette or remaining chained to your
desk rather than getting out to do some exercise is far more
damaging for your heart health, researchers said.
A study of nearly 200,000 people from seven European
countries found around 3.4 percent of heart attacks can be
attributed to job strain - a significant proportion, but far
less than the 36 percent attributable to smoking and 12 percent
put down to lack of exercise.
For the study, which was published online in The Lancet
medical journal, researchers analysed job strain in employees
who had no previous coronary heart disease (CHD).
Participants completed questionnaires about their job
demands, workload, the level of time-pressure demands, and their
freedom to make decisions.
"Our findings indicate that job strain is associated with a
small, but consistent, increased risk of experiencing a first
CHD event such as a heart attack," said Mika Kivimaki from
University College London, who led the research.
Peter Weissberg, medical director at the British Heart
Foundation, said the findings confirmed that being under stress
at work and being unable to change the situation could increase
the risk of developing heart disease.
But he noted they also showed the negative effects of
workplace strain are much smaller than the damage caused by
smoking or lack of exercise.
"Though stresses at work may be unavoidable, how you deal
with these pressures is important, and lighting up a cigarette
is bad news for your heart," he said in an emailed comment.
"Eating a balanced diet, taking regular exercise and
quitting smoking will more than offset any risk associated with
your job."
