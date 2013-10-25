NEW YORK Oct 25 Private equity firm Wind Point
Partners is exploring a sale of Hearthside Food Solutions LLC,
the largest food contract manufacturer and largest privately
held bakery in the United States, three people familiar with the
matter said this week.
Wind Point has asked Barclays Plc to run an auction
for Hearthside, hoping it can fetch more than $1 billion, the
people said, asking not to be identified as the sale process is
confidential.
Hearthside has earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization of around $120 million, two of the people
added.
Wind Point and Hearthside did not respond to requests for
comment while Barclays declined to comment.
Hearthside produces baked foods and snacks out of 20
manufacturing facilities in eight U.S. states for the world's
premier food companies, employing more than 7,500 full-time
workers, according to its website.
The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company was created in
2009 by Wind Point and former Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products
President and ConAgra Foods Inc veteran Rich Scalise,
who now serves as Hearthside's chairman and chief executive.
Hearthside started with four manufacturing plants and just
over 2,000 employees but grew quickly through acquisitions. Last
May it was merged with another Wind Point portfolio company that
specializes in food packaging, Ryt-way Industries, to create a
food contract manufacturer with over $1 billion in annual sales.
With outsourcing companies looking for greater economies of
scale and expanding their offerings to meet the increasingly
complex formulation needs of their clients, the fragmented food
contract manufacturing sector is expected to see more merger and
acquisition activity, according to a third-quarter review of the
market by investment banking firm Capstone Partners LLC.
One of the major deals of the year in that market was the $5
billion acquisition of Ralcorp by ConAgra in January, which
created the largest private brand packaged food business in
North America.
In May, Hearthside agreed to sell Golden Temple, its
ready-to-eat cereals and granola making business, to Post
Holdings Inc, the company behind the Raisin Bran and
Honey Bunches of Oats cereals, for $158 million in cash.