NEW YORK Nov 5 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan
is expected to announce a roughly $1.3 billion deal to acquire
Heartland Dental Care Inc, one of the largest U.S. dental
practice management companies, according to a person familiar
with the matter on Monday.
Ontario Teachers, one of Canada's largest pension funds, has
prevailed over three private equity firms that had also made
final bids for Heartland Dental in an auction, the person said.
Reuters reported previously that buyout firms KKR & Co
, Apax Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners submitted
final bids on Oct. 22 for Heartland Dental, which has been
exploring a sale after hiring investment banks Jefferies
and Moelis earlier this year.
Bloomberg reported late on Sunday that Ontario Teachers has
won the auction, beating out the three private equity bidders.
Heartland, based in Effingham, Illinois, and Ontario
Teachers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The person familiar with the matter asked not to be identified
because the deal had yet to be announced.
Heartland Dental, in which Chicago-based private equity firm
CHS Capital Partners has a stake, has about $120 million in
annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization and could be sold for 10 to 12 times EBITDA,
Reuters reported previously.
Heartland Dental manages more than 350 affiliated dental
practices in 19 U.S. states, providing dentists with
administrative services such as personnel staffing, purchasing,
and financial, marketing and technology support, according to
its website.
The company is partly owned and operated by founder and Chief
Executive Rick Workman, a dentist. CHS Capital made a minority
equity investment in 2008 for an undisclosed sum.