By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK Nov 5 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan
s aid on Monday it has a g reed to take control of Heartland Dental
Care Inc in a deal that values the U. S. dental practice
management fir m at about $1.3 billion, a c cording to a person
familiar with the matter.
Ontario Teachers, one of Canada's largest pension funds, is
buying a majority stake in Heartland, while f ounder and Chief
Executive Rick Workman w ill retain a minority stake along with
management and employees, the two companies said in a statement.
Effingham, Illinois-based Heartland manages more than 375
affiliated dental practices in 21 U.S. states, providing
dentists with administrative services such as personnel
staffing, purchasing, and financial, marketing and technology
support.
Ontario Teachers outbid private equity firms KKR & Co
, Apax Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners, which had
also pursued a buyout of Heartland and submitted final bids on
Oct. 22, the person familiar with the matter
said.
Ontario Teachers did not disclose terms of the transaction,
but the deal values Heartland at roughly 11 times the company's
annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization of around $120 million, according to the source.
"Having Teachers' as a partner will provide us with a stable
platform to continue to grow by providing support services to
other dental offices," Heartland CEO Workman said in a
statement.
Heartland was advised by investment banks Jefferies
and Moelis on the transaction.