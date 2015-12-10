BRIEF-Kuwait Investment Authority postpones sale of stake in Kuwait Investment Co
* Postpones sale of its entire stake in Kuwait Investment Co to another appropriate time Source:(http://bit.ly/2pScKgf) Further company coverage:
Dec 10 Payment processor Global Payments Inc is in talks to buy smaller rival Heartland Payment Systems Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
A deal is expected to be announced as early as this month, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1TDaNtX) (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
FRANKFURT, May 8 The European Central Bank is close to replacing its negative view on whether the euro zone economy will reach growth targets with a neutral one, and should adjust its policy guidance accordingly, board member Yves Mersch said on Monday.