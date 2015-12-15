* Offer of $100/Heartland share at a 17.5 pct premium
* Combined firm to serve 2.5 mln merchants globally
* Deal to meaningfully shift revenue mix toward U.S.
* Heartland shares up 12 pct at $95.40 after hours
* Global Payments down 3 pct
Dec 15 U.S. payments processor Global Payments
Inc will buy smaller rival Heartland Payment Systems Inc
in a $4.3 billion cash-and-stock deal that will expand
its merchant base and reach at a very competitive time in the
industry.
Payment processors globally are looking to expand via
acquisitions and alliances as more and more payments are made
electronically, including through cards and mobile wallets.
Global Payments said Heartland's strength was in direct
sales and technology-led distribution, which would boost its
U.S. direct small and medium-sized enterprise distribution and
reach in the restaurant and education industries among others.
Heartland's shares jumped 12 percent to $95.40 in extended
trading on Tuesday, compared with Global Payments' offer of $100
per share. Global Payments' shares fell 3 percent to $69.25.
Global Payments said in its latest annual filing that it
expects the electronic payment services industry to consolidate
as banks and independent processors that lack the necessary
infrastructure look to exit the business.
British payments processor Worldpay Group Plc went
public in October, having rejected a buyout offer earlier in the
year from French rival Ingenico Group SA.
Global Payments and Heartland said their combined business
would serve nearly 2.5 million merchants globally and earn more
than $3 billion in adjusted net revenue.
"The transaction will meaningfully shift the mix of our
revenue toward the United States, our largest market and one of
the most dynamic payments markets worldwide," Global Payments
Chief Executive Jeffrey Sloan said in a conference call.
Bigger rival First Data Corp, which also listed in
October, serves about 6 million business locations and over
4,000 financial institutions.
"The combined power of Global and Heartland is going to
surprise a lot of industry watchers," Heartland's founder and
chief executive, Robert Carr, said.
Global Payments offered 0.6687 of its shares and $53.28 in
cash per Heartland share. That works out to about $100 per
share, a 17.5 percent premium to the stock's Tuesday close.
Global Payments said it expects the deal will add to its
cash earnings per share in the mid-single digits on a percentage
basis in the year ending May 2017 and by double-digits after
that.
The company intends to fund the cash portion of the deal
with debt financing. Its shareholders will own about 84 percent
of the combined company.
News of a potential deal was reported by Bloomberg on Dec.
10. Shares of both companies hit record highs on that day.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sudarshan Varadhan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)