June 27 Medtronic Plc will buy HeartWare International Inc, a maker of advanced heart failure devices, in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion, the companies said on Monday.

Under the terms of the deal, Medtronic will buy HeartWare common stock for $58 per share, in cash.

The offer represents a 93.5 pct premium to HeartWare's Friday close of $29.98. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)