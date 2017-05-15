BRIEF-General Electric signs services agreement with Jordan’s Samra Electric Power Company
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company
May 15 UK-based-Heartwood Investment Management said it appointed Citigroup strategist Graham Bishop as investment director.
Bishop will take the lead on tactical asset allocation and participate in the management of multi-asset strategies, Heartwood said on Monday.
Graham was a global macro strategist at Citi Bank, prior to joining Heartwood. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds context, no comment from lawyer)