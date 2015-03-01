DALLAS, March 1 The first person infected with
Ebola in the United States, nurse Nina Pham, said she was used
for publicity purposes by her hospital, which also invaded her
privacy and did not properly train her, the Dallas Morning News
reported on Sunday.
Pham, 26, told the newspaper that chaos hit the Dallas
hospital when it admitted Thomas Duncan, the first person
diagnosed with Ebola in the United States after he contracted it
in Liberia. Nurses were ill prepared and received little
guidance on how to treat Ebola or protect themselves.
"I wanted to believe that they would have my back and take
care of me, but they just haven't risen to the occasion," Pham
told The Dallas Morning News in an exclusive interview published
in its Sunday edition.
Duncan was put into isolation at Texas Health Presbyterian
Hospital in late September and died less than two weeks later.
Pham, who became infected while treating him, later
recovered and was welcomed in the Oval Office by President
Barack Obama.
She is planning to sue the hospital, the paper said. The
hospital has reached a settlement with Duncan's family.
The hospital did not address details of Pham's allegations.
It said in statement: "Nina Pham bravely served Texas Health
Dallas during a most difficult time. We continue to support and
wish the best for her, and we remain optimistic that
constructive dialogue can resolve this matter."
Pham said nurses initially did not wear hazmat suits when
treating Duncan and went in with double gloves taped to double
gowns, double booties and face shields. Pham said her neck area
was exposed, the newspaper said.
Hazmat suits came a few days later but meanwhile, medical
waste piled up in a hospital room because maintenance staff
would not collect it.
"We were mopping floors with bleach and doing janitorial
work and dealing with hazardous, lethal waste," Pham told the
paper.
Another nurse who treated Duncan, Amber Vinson, also became
infected with Ebola and recovered.
Pham said the hospital did not respect her right to privacy.
In one instance, she was videotaped speaking to a doctor and the
video was released to the media. Pham said it was done without
her permission.
Charla Aldous, Pham's attorney told the paper the hospital
"used Nina as a PR pawn."
Pham said she is also experiencing symptoms such as body
aches and high liver enzymes as a result of experimental
medication she received.
