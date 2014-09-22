GENEVA, Sept 22 Two of the five countries affected by the world's worst ever Ebola outbreak are managing to halt the spread of the disease, the World Health Organization said on Monday, although the overall death toll rose to 2,793 out of 5,762 cases.

"On the whole, the outbreaks in Senegal and Nigeria are pretty much contained," a WHO statement said. There were no new deaths in Guinea, four in Sierra Leone and 39 in Liberia.

A separate Ebola outbreak has killed 40 people in Democratic Republic of Congo, where there have been 71 cases, it said in a statement on the situation as of Sept 18. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)