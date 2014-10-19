By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 17 New guidelines being
developed for U.S. hospitals treating Ebola patients will be
more stringent and will direct workers to make sure their skin
and hair are fully covered, a top U.S. health official said
Sunday.
Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute
of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about the new
guidelines being developed by the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention in an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation."
"I don't want to officially comment on what is being
developed, but pretty soon we are going to be seeing new
guidelines that, at least I can tell you, they are going to be
much more stringent," Fauci said.
He said the old guidelines, which were modeled after
protocols developed by the World Health Organization, called for
workers to wear protective masks but "did have some exposure of
the skin."
"We want to make sure that that's no longer the case," he
said. "That you have essentially everything covered."
The issue of how well nurses and doctors are protected
against the virus has become a flashpoint as the United States
now handles its first cases of the disease that has already
killed more than 4,500 people in Sierra Leone, Guinea and
Liberia.
The debate has only intensified in recent weeks after two
nurses at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital contracted
Ebola from Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian man who died there.
Critics have blamed lax safety protocols and training for
nurses, saying more must be done to protect healthcare workers.
Last week, the CDC beefed up protective equipment standards
in Dallas after the second nurse was diagnosed. The center is
now working on updates to its general guidelines on protective
equipment, Melissa Brower, a spokeswoman at the CDC, said in an
email.
Fauci said the older guidelines were designed for dealing
with Ebola in Africa, as opposed to the U.S. healthcare system
where hospitals use invasive, life-saving equipment like
dialysis machines. While Duncan was being treated in Dallas, the
hospital had him on dialysis and a ventilator.
Fauci indicated the new guidelines will address the
different settings between Africa and the United States.
"The exposure level is a bit different," he said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Marina Lopes in Washington;
Editing by Jim Loney and Nick Zieminski)