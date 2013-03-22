SYDNEY, March 22 Five years after the death of
renowned Australian actor Heath Ledger, friends and family have
joined to pay tribute to the man known to the world as the evil
Joker with a t-shirt honouring him as a laidback skateboarder
with a touch of the daredevil.
Ledger died at the age of 28 from an accidental overdose in
January, 2008. He was subsequently awarded a posthumous Oscar
for his portrayal of the Joker in the Batman blockbuster "The
Dark Knight".
The t-shirt features a photograph of a faintly smiling
Ledger posing with a skateboard by the Los Angeles River. It was
taken in 2004, the year he was filming the hit "Brokeback
Mountain."
"Heath loved skateboarding and wanted to do a shoot he
enjoyed", said Ben Watts, the older brother of actress Naomi
Watts and a New York-based photographer.
"(It was) a really enjoyable day and definitely one to
remember. At one stage we were towing him with a car going like
40 miles per hour (64 kilometers per hour) through the L.A.
river, it was amazing", Watts told Reuters by email.
The t-shirt, which is being sold for charity, was a
collaboration between Watts and Ledger's designer sister Elana
Rosa to commemorate the star's well-known love of T-shirts.
"He actually had his own shirt line so I am sure he would be
psyched to have a pic of him on a great day skateboarding,
remembering who he was," Watts added.
Proceeds from sales of the shirt, which goes for A$105
($110), will benefit Heath Ledger's favourite charities,
including a scholarship fund in his name.
($1 = 0.9580 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Thuy Ong, editing by Elaine Lies)