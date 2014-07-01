LONDON, July 1 London's Heathrow Airport is
working to reunite thousands of bags with their owners after
computer failures at its flagship terminal, plunging its new
chief executive straight into firefighting mode.
The baggage system went down at Terminal 5, home to British
Airways, last Thursday. The intermittent problems
continued until Sunday, the airport said, resulting in bags
needing to be sorted manually and producing a huge backlog.
Heathrow is the world's third busiest airport, serving
191,200 passengers per day.
"We are on top of the situation," Chief Executive John
Holland-Kaye told BBC Radio, speaking on his first day in the
top job. "We are working very hard, doing our best to get our
bags back to passengers. There are a few thousand that we are
going to get on their way today," he said.
The baggage problem brought back memories of the disastrous
opening of Terminal 5 in 2008 when hundreds of flights were
cancelled and thousands of bags were lost.
Terminal 2, a 2.5 billion pound ($4.25 billion) project
which was re-opened last week by Queen Elizabeth, has also
suffered minor problems with its IT systems.
Two airlines - Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines
-said they had delayed their move from Terminal 3 to Terminal 2
after the airport started testing the whole baggage system to
find faults.
The problems at Heathrow underline the challenges facing
Holland-Kaye, who is having to manage a hub operating at close
to full capacity.
He is in the process of lobbying for permission to build a
third runway at the airport, which is co-owned by Spanish
infrastructure company Ferrovial and other partners,
which Holland-Kaye says is needed to stay ahead of rivals like
Paris Charles De Gaulle, Amsterdam Schiphol and Frankfurt.
A commission set up by the British government to advise on
airport expansion in the south east of England is due to report
in 2015, with a third runway at Heathrow singled out as one
option.
In order to fund the extension, Holland-Kaye told the
Financial Times he wanted to increase landing charges at
Heathrow by up to 20 percent, from 20 pounds ($34) per passenger
to 24 pounds, to secure a return on the 17 billion pounds ($29
billion) investment that would be needed for a new runway.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)