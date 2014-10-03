LONDON Oct 3 Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH) is
set to sell three British airports for 1 billion pounds ($1.6
billion) to a group including Spanish infrastructure firm
Ferrovial, Singapore sovereign fund GIC and Australian
bank Macquarie, reported Sky News.
Sky News said on Friday that the three investors would take
equity stakes in the three airports - Aberdeen and Glasgow in
Scotland and Southampton in southern England - in a deal which
could be announced in days.
HAH, GIC and Macquarie declined to comment, while Ferrovial,
which was reported to have made an 800 million pound offer for
the three airports in February, was not immediately available
for comment.
Ferrovial has a 25 percent stake in HAH and is its largest
shareholder alongside Qatar Holding, Caisse de depot et
placement du Quebec, GIC, Alinda Capital Partners, China
Investment Corp and the Universities Superannuation Scheme.
The sale of the three regional airports would leave HAH with
just Heathrow, the west London hub that ranks as Britain's
busiest and the world's third busiest airport. Heathrow accounts
for 95 percent of HAH's annual profit.
HAH would then be free to focus on its plan to gain
government approval to build a third runway at Heathrow, an
issue which has been at the centre of a long-running political
tussle.
The three regional airports were put up for sale by HAH in
August, when the group said it hoped to conclude a transaction
by the end of 2014.
Quoting unnamed insiders, Sky News also said GIC's
involvement was being finalised and it may not be publicly named
as an investor when the deal is formally announced.
(1 US dollar = 0.6222 British pound)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Holmes)