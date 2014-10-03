(Adds Ferrovial decline to comment)
LONDON Oct 3 Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH) is
set to sell three British airports for 1 billion pounds ($1.6
billion) to a group including Spanish infrastructure firm
Ferrovial, Singapore sovereign fund GIC and Australian
bank Macquarie, according to Sky News.
Quoting unnamed insiders, Sky News said on Friday the
investors would take equity stakes in the three airports --
Aberdeen and Glasgow in Scotland and Southampton in southern
England -- in a deal which could be announced in days.
Ferrovial, HAH, GIC and Macquarie declined to comment.
Ferrovial has a 25 percent stake in HAH and is its largest
shareholder alongside Qatar Holding, Caisse de depot et
placement du Quebec, GIC, Alinda Capital Partners, China
Investment Corp and the Universities Superannuation Scheme.
Ferrovial was reported to have made an 800 million pound
offer for the three airports in February.
The sale of the three regional airports would leave HAH with
just Heathrow, the west London hub that ranks as Britain's
busiest and the world's third busiest airport. Heathrow accounts
for 95 percent of HAH's annual profit.
HAH would then be free to focus on its plan to gain
government approval to build a third runway at Heathrow, an
issue which has been at the centre of a long-running political
tussle.
The three regional airports were put up for sale by HAH in
August, when the group said it hoped to conclude a transaction
by the end of 2014.
Sky News also said GIC's involvement was being finalised and
it may not be publicly named as an investor when the deal is
formally announced.
(1 US dollar = 0.6222 British pound)
