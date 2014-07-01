July 1 The United Kingdom's largest airport,
Heathrow, is looking to raise the landing fees it charges
airlines, Chief Executive Officer John Holland-Kaye told the
Financial Times in an interview.
Holland-Kaye, who takes over as CEO on Tuesday, told the FT
that Heathrow planned to increase the "aeronautical charge" to
24 pounds per passenger from 20 pounds.
Landing fees are a crucial source of income for Heathrow,
Britain's busiest airport. The fees are normally passed on by
airlines to passengers. (on.ft.com/1iTTlnx)
The FT reported that the CEO said the proposal was part of a
draft funding plan for a third runway that was submitted to UK's
Airports Commission. The paper said the CEO was confident of
getting the commission's approval for a third runway opening in
2025.
A Heathrow representative could not be reached immediately
for comment.
Heathrow Airport Holdings, which is co-owned by Spanish
infrastructure company Ferrovial and other partners.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Jan
Paschal)