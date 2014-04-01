LONDON, April 1 London's Heathrow Airport said
on Tuesday its chief executive Colin Matthews would be leaving
the company later this year and that it had started searching
for his successor.
Matthews, who joined the world's third busiest airport in
2008, said he would leave after Terminal 2 opens later this
year, a redevelopment scheme which has been key to the airport's
expansion in recent years.
Heathrow's owners include Spain's Ferrovial and the
sovereign wealth funds of Qatar, China and Singapore.
Earlier on Tuesday, the airport said it would not contest a
decision by the regulator to impose a new price cap on its
charges to airlines.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Paul Sandle)