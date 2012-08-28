LONDON Aug 28 British Prime Minister David
Cameron should agree to a third runway at London's Heathrow
airport to help drive economic growth, a senior Conservative
politician said in an article published on Tuesday.
Britain is trying to decide how to expand its airport system
which is currently running at full capacity in the south east.
Under consideration are a third runway for Europe's busiest
airport, Heathrow, a second runway at London Stansted, or a new
airport in the Thames Estuary.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph Tim Yeo, Britain's former
environment minister who was previously a high-profile opponent
of the third runway, said the "environmental objections" to the
expansion of Heathrow were "disappearing".
Heathrow is operating at full capacity after Britain's
Conservative-led coalition government blocked development of a
third runway when it came to power in 2010 as further expansion
of the west London site would mean a huge increase in the number
of planes flying directly over the capital.
Yeo, who also chairs parliament's energy committee, claimed
backing the expansion would give the coalition government a
"sense of mission".
"The prime minister must ask himself whether he is man or
mouse," wrote Yeo.
"An immediate go-ahead for a third runway will symbolise the
start of a new era, the moment the Cameron government found its
sense of mission. Let's go for it."
BAA, owned by Spain's Ferrovial, believes Heathrow
is falling behind rival European airports in the battle for
lucrative routes to China because of the constraints on growth
at Britain's largest airport.
Britain will launch a consultation document on "sustainable
aviation" later this year. BAA is expected to lobby again for a
third runway.