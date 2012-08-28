* Government had ruled out third runway at Heathrow
* Senior Conservative puts pressure on PM to rethink
* Transport minister, LibDems remain opposed
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Aug 28 Britain's transport minister said
on Tuesday she would probably resign if the government gave in
to pressure to expand London's Heathrow airport.
Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron's government has
ruled out building a third runway at Heathrow before the next
election, in part to appease the junior coalition partner, the
Liberal Democrats, but the issue has returned to the agenda with
the economy still stuck in recession.
Government insiders say Cameron and finance minister George
Osborne have an open mind on expanding Heathrow but that they
were unlikely to reverse their policy before the election, due
in 2015.
Transport Secretary Justine Greening was asked by BBC radio
to respond to comments by a fellow Conservative, goading Cameron
to approve the new runway and show if he was a "man or a mouse".
Asked if she would remain in the cabinet if the government
decided to back the airport expansion, she said: "I think it
would be very difficult for me to do that."
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Tim Yeo, who chairs
parliament's Energy and Climate Change committee, said backing
the third runway would give the government a "sense of mission".
"The prime minister must ask himself whether he is man or
mouse," he wrote. "An immediate go-ahead for a third runway will
symbolise the start of a new era, the moment the Cameron
government found its sense of mission. Let's go for it."
Several options are being considered to increase the
southeast of England's strained airport capacity: a third runway
for Europe's busiest airport, Heathrow, a second runway at
London Stansted, or a new airport in the estuary of the river
Thames.
The government blocked development of a third Heathrow
runway as it came to power in 2010, to boost its environmental
credentials and win the backing of thousands of households who
would be affected by increased air traffic over the capital.
Heathrow operator BAA, owned by Spain's Ferrovial,
believes the airport is falling behind European rivals like
Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam in the battle for lucrative
routes to China because of the constraints on
growth.
The prime minister's spokeswoman said the government would
stick to its coalition deal, which rules out expanding London's
Heathrow, Gatwick or Stansted airports.
"The prime minister has said that the coalition parties made
a pledge not to have a third runway and that's a pledge we will
keep. The position is we don't see the argument for a third
runway," the spokeswoman said.
Colin Stanbridge, head of the London Chamber of Commerce and
Industry, urged the government to "put politics aside" and build
a third runway, which he said was the solution to Britain's
"short-term capacity crunch".
The government will launch an aviation consultation document
later this year