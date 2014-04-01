LONDON, April 1 London's Heathrow said on
Tuesday it would not appeal a decision by the regulator to
impose a cap on the prices Britain's biggest airport can charge
airlines, adding it did not believe other parties would appeal
the ruling either.
"We are focussed on delivering our business plan for the
period from 2014-18 and further improving Heathrow for
passengers," the airport said in a brief statement.
Heathrow had warned in January that it could struggle to
grow its business after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) ruled
it must set its prices at 1.5 percent below inflation from April
2014 after finding that the airport - Europe's busiest - had too
much market power.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)