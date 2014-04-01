LONDON, April 1 London's Heathrow said on Tuesday it would not appeal a decision by the regulator to impose a cap on the prices Britain's biggest airport can charge airlines, adding it did not believe other parties would appeal the ruling either.

"We are focussed on delivering our business plan for the period from 2014-18 and further improving Heathrow for passengers," the airport said in a brief statement.

Heathrow had warned in January that it could struggle to grow its business after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) ruled it must set its prices at 1.5 percent below inflation from April 2014 after finding that the airport - Europe's busiest - had too much market power.

