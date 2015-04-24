BRIEF-Philippine National Bank clarifies about profit growth & issuance of deposit notes
* Refers to news article stating "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets p3.5 b capex" posted in the Philippine Star on May 2
April 24 Heathrow Funding Ltd
* Demand to use Heathrow continues to rise, with Q1 traffic up 2.0% to 16.4 million passengers
* Revenue increasing 8.0% to £622 million and EBITDA up 7.2% to £342 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to news article stating "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets p3.5 b capex" posted in the Philippine Star on May 2
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$6 per share to shareholders for 2016