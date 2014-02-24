LONDON Feb 24 Heathrow Limited said on Monday
customer numbers rose 3.4 percent last year, lifting core annual
earnings at Britain's biggest airport, which is operating close
to capacity and has been shortlisted for expansion.
Passenger traffic at Heathrow Airport reached record levels
of 72.3 million during 2013 from 70 million the year before, as
aircraft using the airport were larger and fuller than in
previous years.
Heathrow is at the centre of a political tussle over airport
expansion in the south-east of England and was last year
shortlisted as a location for a new runway.
Lawmakers and business leaders agree that the London area
needs new runways to help the country remain economically
competitive, but building extra capacity there is unpopular with
many voters.
The airport is operating close to capacity. Around 470,000
flights departed and landed in 2013, meaning the airport is
operating at 98 percent of the 480,000 flight capacity
permitted.
Heathrow Limited, owned by unlisted Heathrow Airport
Holdings (HAH), reported earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation of 1.42 billion pounds in 2013,
23.1 percent higher than in the year before.
The airport's higher passenger numbers combined with a rise
of 15.1 percent in the average aeronautical income per passenger
received by Heathrow helped lift earnings.
Parent company HAH is co-owned by Spanish infrastructure firm
Ferrovial, its the largest shareholder with a 25
percent share, and partners including Qatar Holding, China
Investment Corporation and the Government of Singapore
Investment Corporation.